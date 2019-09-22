Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.18 Million; Market Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped by $539,953 Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 91,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78M shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 120,418 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 98,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Choate Invest Advisors holds 18,987 shares. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St James Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 591,951 shares. Whittier Tru reported 132,786 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com reported 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pettee Invsts has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Homrich And Berg invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bristol John W & Communications holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,350 shares. Washington-based Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The West Virginia-based Security National Tru has invested 0.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arizona State Retirement System has 247,076 shares. Bank Of Stockton holds 0.45% or 16,288 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 CBD Stocks to Buy That Are Still Worth Your Investment Dollars – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Philadelphia – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,107 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,846 shares to 20,307 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 13,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,218 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invs Limited Co stated it has 2.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 1.73% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 44,174 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 3,672 shares stake. 109,809 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Muhlenkamp & holds 4.35% or 132,551 shares. 1,070 are held by Salem Counselors. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,665 shares. 626,447 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp holds 0.25% or 112,870 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.06M shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.25M shares. Ckw Fin Group holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).