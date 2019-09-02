Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million; Miles Capital Position in Comcast (CMCSA) Lifted by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.14% or 869,600 shares. Tdam Usa owns 93,901 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corp invested in 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. 7,466 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 17,347 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 505,718 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc, a -based fund reported 8,380 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 1.86 million shares. Moreover, Harvey Incorporated has 1.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jnba Financial Advsr has 3,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4.75M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 32,567 were accumulated by First National Bank. 63,265 are owned by National Asset Management Incorporated.

