Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stake by $2.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted by $949,231 as Stock Value Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 89,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 1.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 873,845 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Tagrisso Approved by FDA As First-Line Treatment; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 14/03/2018 – Former AstraZeneca Leader Becomes President of Delta Point, Inc; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Associates Incorporated owns 8,550 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfmg Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,673 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 2,307 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.83% or 78,438 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co holds 1.19% or 41,869 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,750 shares. Central Securities owns 85,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,052 shares. Hartwell J M Lp invested in 31,661 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc has 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 30,644 shares in its portfolio. Washington Cap reported 4,940 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,262 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,077 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Myriad Will Seek FDA Approval of BRACAnalysis CDx® As a Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza® (olaparib) In Men with Metastatic Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) says Calquence granted US Breakthrough Therapy Designation for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca Stock Worth Buying Before Earnings? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.