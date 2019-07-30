Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Cummins (CMI) Stake by $827,390; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $19.43 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 164,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,036 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 billion, down from 266,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 337 shares to 631 shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (Put) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Llc holds 75,810 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.02M shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Company accumulated 3,024 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited holds 3.13M shares. Mu Invests reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 238,340 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc accumulated 0.58% or 3.78M shares. Cooke Bieler Lp invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge Lp owns 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 272,900 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 221,881 shares. 561,155 are held by Pggm Invs. Orrstown Fincl holds 17,984 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Baskin Svcs Inc holds 3.88% or 177,441 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Ltd stated it has 43,644 shares.

