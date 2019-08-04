Keating Investment Counselors Cut Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Position as Share Value Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Boosted Its Enersys (ENS) Position by $975,000; Valuation Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 358,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 343,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 214,144 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates holds 23,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested in 424,948 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 20,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Jefferies Financial Group Inc has 0.09% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Ajo LP reported 480,889 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 118,815 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Natixis accumulated 5,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 5,674 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 20,648 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 80,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,042 shares, and cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

