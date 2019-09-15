Keating Investment Counselors Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Position by $1.20 Million; Stock Value Declined; Park Circle Co Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $489,600; Stock Price Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 46,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 269,614 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 223,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4.08M shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.21 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bollard Grp Inc Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Webster State Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,800 shares. American Gp has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 545,037 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Prtn has 2.33% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.01 million shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Company reported 147,669 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 28,783 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 500 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Advisor Prns Ltd holds 0.09% or 29,136 shares in its portfolio. Of Virginia Va owns 13,205 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hourglass Limited Co has invested 1.76% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,107 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 4.36M shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.05% or 1,020 shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 713 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 15,847 shares. 4,914 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grassi Investment holds 33,285 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.14% or 11,690 shares. 256,161 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Janney Management Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,357 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 163 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 728 shares or 0% of the stock.