Keating Investment Counselors Boosted Stake in Cal (CALM) by $871,455; Aegon N V Ny (AEG) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 158,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, up from 136,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 371,783 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny (AEG) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 585,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 15,680 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 600,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.52M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Dutch Insurers’ Ratings Reflect Diverse Profiles, Capital; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares to 50,710 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,957 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,828 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company New York. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Blackrock reported 4.51 million shares. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 37,938 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Ameritas Investment invested in 0.01% or 2,682 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 51,431 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 15,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keating Counselors has invested 2.94% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oil prices rise 1.5% on drop in U.S. crude inventories – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Japan stocks advance as stimulus hopes calm global recession fears – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on U.S.-China Trade Talk Prospects – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Markets In The Green At Midday – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, CVX, CALM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 6,471 shares to 135,837 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Nyse by 5,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd (HYG).