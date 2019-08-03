Keating Investment Counselors Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); First Quadrant LP Increased Its Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.85 Million as Share Price Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 36,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 155,627 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 119,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 0.06% stake. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington reported 145,699 shares. South Dakota Council reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canal owns 1.48% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 100,000 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 5,502 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 0.42% stake. Dodge And Cox reported 54.16M shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 983,434 are held by Strs Ohio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Everence Management Inc accumulated 57,927 shares or 0.44% of the stock. North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wendell David reported 13,046 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 35,974 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kbc Group Nv has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 328,947 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sigma Planning accumulated 27,472 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management holds 0% or 886 shares in its portfolio. 69,737 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Optimum Advisors invested in 0.13% or 7,845 shares. Destination Wealth reported 634 shares stake. 80 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Curbstone Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested in 3,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 862,395 shares.