Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.04 N/A 0.43 31.41 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.55 N/A 2.57 14.24

Demonstrates Kearny Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Washington Federal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Kearny Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Washington Federal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial Corp.’s downside potential is -5.94% at a $12.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kearny Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 88.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Washington Federal Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp. was less bullish than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.