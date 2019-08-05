Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Kearny Financial Corp. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Kearny Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.40% 0.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kearny Financial Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. N/A 13 31.41 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Kearny Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Kearny Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

Kearny Financial Corp. currently has an average target price of $12.5, suggesting a potential downside of -1.57%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Kearny Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kearny Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Kearny Financial Corp.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Kearny Financial Corp. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kearny Financial Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kearny Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kearny Financial Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.