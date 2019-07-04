Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.34 N/A 0.43 32.00 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.83 23.20

Table 1 demonstrates Kearny Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kearny Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 2.2% 0.4% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kearny Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.63% and an $12.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kearny Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -1.95% 2.56% 3.34% 3.58% -1.71% 6.08% HopFed Bancorp Inc. -1.48% -3.12% -2.03% 25.67% 30.18% 44.92%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.