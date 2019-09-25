Keane Group Inc. (FRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Both Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 8 0.34 N/A 0.41 15.49 Schlumberger Limited 39 1.49 N/A 1.50 26.58

In table 1 we can see Keane Group Inc. and Schlumberger Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Schlumberger Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Keane Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Keane Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Schlumberger Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Keane Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Schlumberger Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Keane Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Keane Group Inc. and Schlumberger Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 1 5 2.83

Keane Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.34% and an $10 average price target. Meanwhile, Schlumberger Limited’s average price target is $46.17, while its potential upside is 30.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Keane Group Inc. appears more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. shares and 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. had bearish trend while Schlumberger Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Schlumberger Limited beats Keane Group Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.