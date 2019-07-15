Keane Group Inc. (FRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Both Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.34 N/A 0.41 23.20 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.82 N/A 0.59 44.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Keane Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Keane Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Keane Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Keane Group Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12 is Keane Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 78.57%. Meanwhile, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $32.25, while its potential upside is 72.18%. Based on the results shown earlier, Keane Group Inc. is looking more favorable than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Keane Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.7% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. has stronger performance than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Keane Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.