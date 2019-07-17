Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Reaches $6.37 1 Year Low; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

The stock of Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.18 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.37 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $668.70 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $6.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.06M less. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 397,798 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 41.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Rev $513M; 29/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP – ENTERED INTO NEW SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $350 MLN TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 06/05/2018 – Keane Group Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7; 05/05/2018 – However, not everyone was so supportive of Buffett’s response. “I don’t agree with that,” said Catherine Keane, a 67-year-old shareholder attending her first annual meeting; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Keane Group at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 02/05/2018 – KEANE SEES 2Q REV $555M-$575M, EST. $539.8M; 23/03/2018 EQS-News: Darren Keane, CEO of Storm International, Reported Annual Results for the Year 2017; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group Sees 2Q Rev $555M-$575M

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 87 funds started new or increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their holdings in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 38.62 million shares, up from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 68 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $4.26 million for 28.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 3.63 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 23,758 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 107,579 shares.

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Lenovo Is a Better Stock Than Xiaomi – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meridian Bioscience to Hold Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Strategic Transactions – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Appears Ready to Make a Splash in India – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vivo Energy forms venture to roll-out more KFCs in East Africa – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 6,996 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations to Attend and Present at Premier Biomass Processing Conference; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – DIAGNOSTICS BUSINESS UNIT CONSISTS OF 3 BUSINESS AREAS: MOLECULAR; CORE AND POINT OF CARE; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Names Lourdes G. Weltzien Executive VP, Life Science; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT CONSISTS OF IMMUNOLOGICAL REAGENTS AND MOLECULAR REAGENTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.72; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience 2Q Rev $56.5M

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $487.67 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

More notable recent Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of C&J Energy Services Jump on Merger Announcement – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $668.70 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

Analysts await Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 111.43% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Keane Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% EPS growth.