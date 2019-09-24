Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Reaches $6.11 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (AB) Raised By 18.03%

The stock of Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 769,360 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 29/05/2018 – Keane Announces New Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.8% Position in Keane Group; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP 1Q REV. $513.0M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 02/05/2018 – Keane Group Sees 2Q Rev $555M-$575M; 04/05/2018 – Keane Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $641.64 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $5.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FRAC worth $19.25 million less.

Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB) had an increase of 18.03% in short interest. AB’s SI was 589,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.03% from 499,300 shares previously. With 217,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB)’s short sellers to cover AB’s short positions. The SI to Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 38,276 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Appoints James Seth Thompson As Head Of Diverse Markets Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 07/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein to revamp European fund management fees; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein said to plan move of HQ to Nashville; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Move Headquarters and Most Staff to Nashville From New York; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q EPS 60c; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video)

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $641.64 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 67.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

More notable recent Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “C&J and Keane to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FRAC’s profit will be $7.35 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Keane Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Birinyi Associates invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0% or 76,360 shares in its portfolio. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Company Delaware has 0.08% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 44,626 shares. 177,135 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 76,380 shares stake. First Allied Advisory reported 20,553 shares stake. Hilton Management Lc holds 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 250 shares. 33,936 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com accumulated 1.59M shares or 6.9% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 500 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.03% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 40,951 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 102,000 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.