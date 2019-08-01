Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Reaches $5.85 After 8.00% Down Move; Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 21.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 50,665 shares as Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 182,357 shares with $3.73 million value, down from 233,022 last quarter. Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc now has $619.06M valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 10,252 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days

The stock of Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 1.16M shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 09/05/2018 – Debbie L. Zumoff to Assume Executive Advisor Role at Keane; 02/05/2018 – KEANE SEES 2Q REV $555M-$575M, EST. $539.8M; 02/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 10/04/2018 – Keane Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC – JAMES STEWART, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KEANE, WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/05/2018 – Keane Group Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7; 16/05/2018 – Keane Group Announces Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Keane Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORMThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $614.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $5.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FRAC worth $49.13 million less.

More notable recent Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keane rises ~15% after strong Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $614.12 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 62.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $775,250 activity. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Seidel Richard B. bought 2,500 shares worth $51,743. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $98,850 was made by Dolan James J. on Friday, July 19. The insider Demas David J bought $26,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Com has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 139,935 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 14,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 4.07 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested in 370,100 shares. Second Curve Ltd Llc holds 12.19% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 782,508 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 11,451 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 1,979 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 32,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 285,414 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 17,797 shares. Elk Creek holds 286,733 shares.

Nasdaq.com which released: "Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: BK, TSC – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "TriState Capital (TSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" published on July 10, 2019