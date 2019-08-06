Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Reaches $5.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Manpowergroup (MAN) SI Decreased By 4.19%

The stock of Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 453,462 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 15/05/2018 – Stephen A Feinberg Buys New 34% Position in Keane Group; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 25/04/2018 – Keane Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Rev $513M; 17/04/2018 – Soccer-Keane says Everton keeper Pickford can become world class; 17/05/2018 – Keane Group 49.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 29/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP – ENTERED INTO NEW SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $350 MLN TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITYThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $548.54 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FRAC worth $21.94M less.

Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. MAN’s SI was 1.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 579,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN)’s short sellers to cover MAN’s short positions. The SI to Manpowergroup’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 58,933 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 8,422 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 3,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Ltd invested 0.52% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Riverhead Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Prelude Capital Mgmt owns 2,084 shares. 602,363 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,091 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 2.44M shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Company reported 42,744 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 19,931 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 826,873 shares. 16,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 204,693 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 6,194 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity. 3,471 shares valued at $288,614 were sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 15.42% above currents $86.29 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Manpower mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $548.54 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 57.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

More notable recent Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keane rises ~15% after strong Q3 outlook – Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.