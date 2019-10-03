Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Forms $5.56 Double Bottom; Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Sentiment Is 0.18

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.68, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 2 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 11 decreased and sold their positions in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ballantyne Strong Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) formed double bottom with $5.34 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.56 share price. Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) has $583.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 1.60 million shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 16/05/2018 – Keane Group Announces Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – KEANE SEES 2Q REV $555M-$575M, EST. $539.8M; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Keane Grp ‘B+’; Outlk Stbl; Sr Secd Ln Rated ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Debbie L. Zumoff to Assume Executive Advisor Role at Keane; 02/05/2018 – FRAC 1Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. EPS 22.4C; 15/05/2018 – Keane Group at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Soccer-Keane says Everton keeper Pickford can become world class; 06/05/2018 – Keane Group Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7

Analysts await Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FRAC’s profit will be $7.35M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Keane Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc for 3.59 million shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 16,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 730 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 109,920 shares.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 52 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity.