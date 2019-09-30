Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped By $4.06 Million Its Chemical Financial (CHFC) Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 99,090 shares as Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.13 million shares with $46.54M value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Chemical Financial Corp now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 132.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Analysts expect Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FRAC’s profit would be $7.36 million giving it 21.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Keane Group, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 815,486 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 29/05/2018 – Keane Announces New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Debbie L. Zumoff to Assume Executive Advisor Role at Keane; 15/05/2018 – Stephen A Feinberg Buys New 34% Position in Keane Group; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Keane Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Keane Group 49.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Keane Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 02/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Keane Grp ‘B+’; Outlk Stbl; Sr Secd Ln Rated ‘BB-‘

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $637.97 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 66.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 10,995 shares to 237,042 valued at $16.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) stake by 3,847 shares and now owns 186,550 shares. Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) was reduced too.

