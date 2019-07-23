Keane Group Inc. (FRAC) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Comparison side by side

Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.31 N/A 0.41 23.20 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.34 N/A 0.50 14.46

Table 1 demonstrates Keane Group Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keane Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Keane Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 1.4%

Liquidity

Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ranger Energy Services Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Keane Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Keane Group Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Keane Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 101.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Keane Group Inc. shares and 52.3% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 49.7% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.05% -11.66% -5.39% 1.41% -13.25% 39.26%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. was less bullish than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.