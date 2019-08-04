Keane Group Inc. (FRAC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keane Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Keane Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 4.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Keane Group Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. N/A 9 15.49 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Keane Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Keane Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Keane Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

$14 is the consensus price target of Keane Group Inc., with a potential upside of 149.11%. The competitors have a potential upside of 51.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, Keane Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Keane Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. had bearish trend while Keane Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Keane Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s competitors have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Keane Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Dividends

Keane Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Keane Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.