Keane Group Inc. (FRAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Keane Group Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Keane Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 4.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Keane Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. N/A 8 15.49 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Keane Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Keane Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 49.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Keane Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. had bearish trend while Keane Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Keane Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Keane Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Dividends

Keane Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Keane Group Inc.’s rivals beat Keane Group Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.