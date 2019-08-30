Keane Group Inc. (FRAC) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) Comparison side by side

Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.29 N/A 0.41 15.49 Exterran Corporation 15 0.26 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Keane Group Inc. and Exterran Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Keane Group Inc. and Exterran Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Exterran Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Keane Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Keane Group Inc. and Exterran Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 127.70% for Keane Group Inc. with consensus target price of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Keane Group Inc. and Exterran Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 90.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. was more bearish than Exterran Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Keane Group Inc. beats Exterran Corporation.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.