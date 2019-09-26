Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (ISFFF) Shorts Lowered By 0.84%

ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. ISFFF’s SI was 2.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 2.33M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1155 days are for ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF)’s short sellers to cover ISFFF’s short positions. It closed at $27.98 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter's $0.28 EPS. FRAC's profit would be $7.35 million giving it 21.36 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Keane Group, Inc.'s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 490,769 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500.

ISS A/S, a facility services company, provides various cleaning, property, catering, support, security, and facility management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s cleaning services include daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. It currently has negative earnings. The company's property services comprise infrastructure life, building fabric, and building operational management services; systems monitoring and management of infrastructure; management and maintenance of critical environments; energy and sustainability management services; data hub and helpdesk services; and capital projects.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $627.99 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 65.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

