Kdi Capital Partners Upped Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Trimmed Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 223,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.84 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 insider sales for $31.43 million activity. 9,067 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $1.36 million. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.49M on Wednesday, January 23. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of stock.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51,290 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $240.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,786 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.28 million for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares to 57,675 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 59,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,169 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).