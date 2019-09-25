Kdi Capital Partners Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.44 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $389,924 as Share Value Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 119,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 97,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.59. About 2.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 409,333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46 million, up from 404,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 192,189 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,701 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 127,378 shares. 65,917 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01% stake. Van Strum & Towne holds 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,457 shares. 1.69M are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Montag A And Assoc holds 83,592 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc invested in 3.55% or 232,720 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.41 million shares. Middleton And Ma invested in 2.24% or 129,348 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,268 shares. M&T Bancorp owns 2.09 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability reported 12,834 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.3% or 39,693 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares to 116,748 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,227 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04 million shares or 2.98% of the stock. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 2,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 532,850 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Com reported 12,518 shares. Punch And invested in 0.57% or 79,684 shares. 16,790 were accumulated by Patten Patten Tn. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 3,150 shares. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 4,716 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 496,319 shares stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,751 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).