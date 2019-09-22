Kdi Capital Partners Upped Bb&T (BBT) Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 29,437 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 32,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares to 116,748 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

