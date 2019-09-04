Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding by $3.08 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Popular (BPOP) Stake by $539,396

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 1.07 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 10,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 4,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 182,801 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51 million for 7.96 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBE’s Holdings Imply 19% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley accumulated 4,845 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 123,478 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 2,581 shares. Alps owns 7,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 69,011 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 518,039 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 581,613 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.15% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 30,000 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 5,526 shares. Strs Ohio reported 8,669 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,844 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19,756 shares to 32,513 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv invested 1.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Btim Corp invested in 0.31% or 241,936 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,250 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 131,448 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 9,210 shares. 9,480 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Inc. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 27,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Chem Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,143 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs owns 3,140 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Co invested in 24,107 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 25,802 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.02% or 858 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 7,034 shares.