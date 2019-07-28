Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $5.00 Million as Shares Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $1.18 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 94,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 62,179 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 156,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,021 shares to 23,375 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 88,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,026 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares to 137,814 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

