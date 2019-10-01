Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $2.84 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Provident Trust Co Cut Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 21,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 116,748 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 137,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.12. About 562,999 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $226.84. About 16.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 29.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 43,953 were reported by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Qs Limited Liability Company owns 4,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 4,612 shares. Farmers Bankshares reported 50 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has 74,446 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 4,562 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 952,883 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 62,868 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 10,368 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 157 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 55,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 8,559 shares to 165,235 shares, valued at $178.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 58,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC).