Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed By $430,652 Its Lawson Prods (LAWS) Stake; MTS Systems Has 1.35 Sentiment

MTS Systems Corp (MTSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 77 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 57 cut down and sold holdings in MTS Systems Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 17.57 million shares, up from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MTS Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) stake by 16.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,892 shares as Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS)’s stock rose 26.34%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 68,859 shares with $2.16M value, down from 82,751 last quarter. Lawson Prods Inc now has $359.57M valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 88,397 shares traded or 126.70% up from the average. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 02/04/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Secretary of State Connie Lawson kicks off Financial Literacy Month Indiana Moneywise celebrates; 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster; 11/04/2018 – LAWSON 2651.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 65.82 BLN YEN (-10.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 60.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Wizards sign point guard Lawson; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It has a 26.61 P/E ratio. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.92% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation for 20,955 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 447,405 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.87% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 109,141 shares.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.27 million activity. $1.21M worth of stock was bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP on Wednesday, April 17. $59,233 worth of stock was bought by MOON MARK F on Thursday, June 13.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 6,085 shares to 137,814 valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,842 shares and now owns 54,995 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt has 30,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.89% or 287,042 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). 11,450 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 112 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 375 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Hillsdale Mngmt owns 700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,353 shares in its portfolio. International Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 4,262 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 496,093 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 9,012 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 175,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.