Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Bb&T (BBT) Position; SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WHELF) Shorts Increased By 463.16%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 32,784 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 167,752 shares with $7.81M value, down from 200,536 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 958,541 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHELF) had an increase of 463.16% in short interest. WHELF’s SI was 53,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 463.16% from 9,500 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 6 days are for SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHELF)’s short sellers to cover WHELF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5143 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 12.58% above currents $46.34 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 12 shares. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 0.63% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lockheed Martin Investment Management invested in 79,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 7,470 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 101,962 shares. Rock Point Advisors owns 4,600 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burke Herbert Savings Bank Com has 0.29% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,593 shares. 176,777 are owned by Todd Asset Mgmt Lc. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.03% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Regentatlantic Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kdi Prtn Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 167,752 shares.