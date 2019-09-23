Kdi Capital Partners Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised by $991,512 Its Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 81.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 21,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 47,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 25,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51 million shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 56,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83 million, down from 63,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares to 119,729 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,100 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,376 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).