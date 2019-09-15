Kdi Capital Partners Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased by $1.64 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Jennison Associates Lowered Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 137,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 billion, down from 31.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement stated it has 1.08 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 188,670 shares. Meyer Handelman has 7,000 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Greenleaf Trust holds 40,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 67,086 are owned by Yhb Investment Advsr. Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 652,257 shares. Cadence Mngmt invested in 22,016 shares. Diamond Hill has 59,873 shares. Penobscot Invest has 8,900 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com has 51,100 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Jag Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 588 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2.99M shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 12,996 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 56,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,738 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 125,303 shares to 725,860 shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 198,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,555 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Incorporated stated it has 70,198 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 130,027 shares. Rench Wealth invested in 51,655 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,300 shares. 731,407 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr. 205,232 were reported by Rwwm. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,000 are owned by Peconic Prns Limited Liability Co. Concorde Asset Mgmt invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 5.35 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 2.7% or 133,215 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Llc holds 115,938 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 378,711 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Shapiro holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,310 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.