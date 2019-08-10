Kdi Capital Partners Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Carret Asset Management Has Increased Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position by $311,100

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 94,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 62,179 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 156,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 38,172 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 2,391 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 20,269 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 10,427 shares. Edmp Inc owns 0.79% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,050 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,696 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1St Source Bankshares has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,185 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 4,666 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 12,035 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Invest Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,543 shares. 49,708 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 73,407 shares stake. Triangle Wealth Management holds 25,823 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,146 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).