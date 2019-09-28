Kdi Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Buckle (The) (BKE) Position Has Raised by Rk Asset Management Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 356,492 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,748 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

