Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding; Matson (MATX) Shorts Down By 3.57%

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. MATX’s SI was 980,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 1.02 million shares previously. With 136,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s short sellers to cover MATX’s short positions. The SI to Matson Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 54,749 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,855 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 74,439 shares with $7.38M value, down from 81,294 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 1.08M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 27.80 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

