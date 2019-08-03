Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $3.08 Million; Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $28.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.39 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ross Stores’ Growth Is Deteriorating – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TCX, HRL, ROST – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Play the Busy Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Gains 21% YTD: Is Room for Growth Left? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31,138 shares to 341,716 shares, valued at $85.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,447 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 2,612 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 19.32 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 516,215 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability stated it has 37,685 shares. Madison Investment owns 485,162 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% or 24,997 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 33,314 shares. Aperio Gp Llc reported 257,721 shares stake. Contravisory Inv holds 48,044 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 8,730 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 22,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc has 2.34% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fdx owns 10,427 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 446,007 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.19% or 544,670 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.22% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 180,312 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Azimuth Limited Co invested in 61,602 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Da Davidson And invested in 0.02% or 12,893 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 203,073 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Van Eck Associate accumulated 0% or 7,034 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,466 were reported by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company owns 26,913 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 35,477 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares to 137,814 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.