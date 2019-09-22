Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $2.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Boosted

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 21,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 116,748 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 137,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.71 million, up from 5,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares to 11,650 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Fincl reported 9,470 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,807 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 319,945 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 300 shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 29,289 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 175 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Asset One invested in 173,584 shares. First Mercantile Com reported 9,656 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 157 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Covey Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 23,022 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv accumulated 28,340 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 1,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $200.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 87 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,173 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).