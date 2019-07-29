Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding in Pool (POOL) as Market Valuation Rose; Laffer Investments Holding in Altria Group (MO) Increased by $16.60 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.52. About 173,407 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47M, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares to 167,752 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,086 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 384,034 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,090 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 5,054 shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 382,020 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co holds 1,260 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1.29M shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 1.42% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Waters Parkerson And Limited Company reported 2,915 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 23,563 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 7,367 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MCFT vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FirstService Corporation (FSV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp (POOL) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ask a Fool: How Is Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Different From Bitcoin? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 102 shares to 9,731 shares, valued at $679.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,492 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company Pfd.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.