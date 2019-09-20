Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Cerus (CERS)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 51,182 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 118,268 shares with $3.85M value, up from 67,086 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.57M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cerus Corp (CERS) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 67 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 46 sold and reduced their stock positions in Cerus Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 88.73 million shares, up from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cerus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 48 New Position: 19.

Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation for 6.84 million shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 506,920 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 241,416 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 311,249 shares.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 357,753 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missile fired at Riyadh; 16/05/2018 – Cerus Announces Additional BARDA Funding to Support Development of INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 31/03/2018 – Saudi forces say intercept Houthi missile over Najran – TV; 15/05/2018 – SAUDI FORCES INTERCEPT BALLISTIC MISSILE FIRED BY YEMEN’S HOUTHIS OVER JIZAN, NO REPORTS OF CASUALTIES -EKHBARIYA; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 15/05/2018 – #Urgent A little while ago Saudi air defenses intercept a ballistic missile in the sky # Jazan Thank God; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $733.88 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218. On Thursday, July 18 Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,104 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.75% below currents $32.39 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 6,385 shares to 56,884 valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 8,185 shares and now owns 84,069 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.