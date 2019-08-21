Kdi Capital Partners Lifted By $724,115 Its Dollar General (DG) Position; Weber Alan W Has Trimmed By $1.02 Billion Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 6,085 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 137,814 shares with $16.44M value, up from 131,729 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $35.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 790,395 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Weber Alan W decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) stake by 95.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Weber Alan W holds 3,281 shares with $51.28 million value, down from 68,281 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 540,822 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -1.52% below currents $138.57 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 13 with “Top Pick”. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,327 shares to 97,715 valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) stake by 59,739 shares and now owns 196,169 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Inc has 1,754 shares. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenleaf Trust reported 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability holds 79,603 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.38 million shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 31,167 shares stake. Citigroup has 356,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,956 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Prns Ltd has invested 2.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 5,227 shares. New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tributary Management Ltd holds 0.22% or 24,900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication holds 2,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KTOS) ROE Of 2.0% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense \u0026 Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense \u0026 Security has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 7.87% above currents $19.31 stock price. Kratos Defense \u0026 Security had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rating on Monday, March 4. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Noble Financial maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rating on Thursday, March 7. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 67,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 22,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Communication has 20,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa accumulated 3.88% or 323,302 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 207,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 124,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors holds 564,921 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 35,021 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 354,359 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 124,546 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 174,883 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated has 11,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 735 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08M shares.