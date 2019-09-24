Kdi Capital Partners Lifted By $1.64 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Antares Pharma (ATRS) SI Decreased By 1.72%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 51,182 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 118,268 shares with $3.85M value, up from 67,086 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. ATRS’s SI was 6.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 7.09 million shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 7 days are for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s short sellers to cover ATRS’s short positions. The SI to Antares Pharma Inc’s float is 4.89%. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 24.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $583.76 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $31.7 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 7,942 shares to 72,706 valued at $12.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 5,481 shares and now owns 52,601 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) was reduced too.