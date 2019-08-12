Kdi Capital Partners Increases Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP); Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Cut Its Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 44,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 142,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 98,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 880,851 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 5.59M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust stated it has 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 8,823 shares. Howland Capital Management accumulated 6,752 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 2,638 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.05% or 1.34 million shares. Shelton Cap invested in 0.1% or 2,089 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.07% or 3,338 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 9,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.35% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Washington reported 26,945 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $424,246 activity. 3,585 shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R, worth $326,860.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microchip Technology Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares to 35,442 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.