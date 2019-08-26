Kdi Capital Partners Increased Pool (POOL) Position By $563,996; Integer Holdings (ITGR) SI Decreased By 10.21%

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) had a decrease of 10.21% in short interest. ITGR’s SI was 765,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.21% from 852,900 shares previously. With 271,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s short sellers to cover ITGR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 157,380 shares traded. Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) has risen 22.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ITGR News: 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Increases 2018 Outlook for Sales, Profit, and Cash Flow; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Transaction Is Expected to Close in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Integer; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTEGER ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DIVEST ADVANCED SURGICAL AND ORTHOPEDICS PRODUCT LINES TO MEDPLAST LLC FOR $600 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Net $50M-Net $60M; 07/03/2018 lnteger Announces Participation in the 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Integer Holdings Outlk To Positive; Rtg Afrmd; 16/03/2018 – Integer May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 24/05/2018 – INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR HAIRE’S SUCCESSOR; 03/05/2018 – INTEGER 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 70C

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 3,439 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 40,271 shares with $6.64M value, up from 36,832 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 37,767 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Non-Medical. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management reported 2,806 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,349 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Eaton Vance invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 105,777 shares. The California-based World Invsts has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 77,050 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 62,270 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 15,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.03% or 175,377 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 4,411 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 8,826 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fil invested in 0% or 5,200 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity. Arvan Peter D had bought 500 shares worth $93,598.