Kdi Capital Partners Increased By $563,996 Its Pool (POOL) Stake; Iron Mountain (IRM) Sentiment Is 1.42

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 3,439 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 40,271 shares with $6.64M value, up from 36,832 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $197.65. About 69,502 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 206 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 145 trimmed and sold stakes in Iron Mountain Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 244.33 million shares, down from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Iron Mountain Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 135 New Position: 71.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 57,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 491 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 73,383 shares. Texas-based Hwg Hldgs LP has invested 0.15% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 105,777 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 40,271 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Franklin Resources accumulated 9,793 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.38% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 11,310 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 9,200 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 78,797 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 3.50 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 384,034 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity. 500 shares valued at $93,598 were bought by Arvan Peter D on Friday, August 2.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 19,874 shares to 183,387 valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,418 shares and now owns 99,026 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 495,475 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 108,330 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 214,869 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.55M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

