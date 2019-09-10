Kdi Capital Partners Holds Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE); Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Stock Price Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12,749 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 827,417 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13,892 shares to 68,859 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,442 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 219,462 shares. 964 were reported by 1St Source Bancshares. Dupont Mgmt reported 60,788 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 25,127 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Management Lc holds 0% or 38 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbr Prtn Lc holds 0.64% or 18,376 shares in its portfolio. Nomura invested in 0.03% or 26,586 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 92,904 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mutual Of America Management Ltd has 65,267 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 1,650 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Llc reported 6,313 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 896 shares stake.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Agf Investments Inc has 820,071 shares. Speece Thorson Group Inc invested in 128,922 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 8,476 shares. Sky Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,195 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 148,185 shares. Axa invested in 0.08% or 267,242 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 11,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Natixis Lp owns 268,334 shares. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 487,174 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 605,608 are owned by Bonness Enterprises. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,534 shares. Aqr Cap holds 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2.70M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 622 shares.