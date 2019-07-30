Kdi Capital Partners Holds Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE); New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 25,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 49,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 444,630 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd has 73,951 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc reported 30,200 shares. Numerixs owns 800 shares. Capital Investors reported 971,890 shares. Cetera Advisor Network, a California-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tygh Cap Mgmt has 2.45% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 97,920 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 583,523 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Portolan Cap Lc stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wasatch reported 3.71% stake. Brinker Capital reported 14,283 shares. Essex Mngmt Lc has 2,269 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 165,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82M for 14.73 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 190,705 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 717,445 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 959,804 shares or 7.4% of all its holdings. Pension Service has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smart Portfolios Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2.03 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Edgewood reported 4.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Franklin Resources reported 0.27% stake. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Telemus Ltd stated it has 27,626 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,761 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares to 80,648 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,741 shares, and cut its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).