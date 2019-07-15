Kdi Capital Partners Holding In Raytheon Co (RTN) Was Has Lifted; Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Position in Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) as Stock Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.02M market cap company. It closed at $4.29 lastly. It is down 5.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 103,965 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Victory Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 419,051 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 167,898 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 85,509 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 144,542 shares. Pdts Partners Lc invested in 0.01% or 38,500 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 269,078 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Millennium Lc reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Grp Inc owns 35,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares to 62,179 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,715 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

