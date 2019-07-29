Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Declined; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered Telefonica Sa (TEF) Stake by $490.04 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 746,639 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Telefonica Sa (TEF) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 58,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,395 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.54 million, down from 68,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Telefonica Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 522,045 shares traded. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 18.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 08/03/2018 – TELEFONICA IS SAID TO EVALUATE SELLING O2 STAKE: WIWO; 13/03/2018 – PRICED: TELEFONICA EUROPE EU1B PERPNC8.5 HYBRID 3.875%; 21/03/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – IN FIRST PHASE TO DEPLOY NEW SERVICES OVER TELEFONICA’S CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE IN LATIN AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Telefonica 4Q OIBDA EUR3.86B; 22/03/2018 – Voxbone Introduces Zero-Rate Calling for Customers Within Its Network; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND PREPARED FOR MOBILE FREQUENCY AWARDS: BZ; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND: EVA CASTILLO SANZ WILL RESIGN; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Narrows Losses in 1Q, Backs 2018 View; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Investors invested in 41.73M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 107,300 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Comerica Bancorp reported 0.5% stake. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated has 9,625 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 5,873 shares. 65,135 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.29M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 49,679 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 1.72M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Factory Mutual Insur Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 380,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 96,328 shares stake. Markel, Virginia-based fund reported 599,000 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 350 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares to 80,648 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,741 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 303,675 shares to 310,802 shares, valued at $32.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf by 74,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP).